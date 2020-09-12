Dry Shampoo Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2019 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Dry Shampoo market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dry Shampoo market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Dry Shampoo market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Dry Shampoo market.

As per the report, the Dry Shampoo market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Dry Shampoo market are highlighted in the report. Although the Dry Shampoo market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

key players are increasingly focusing on strategic investments for the development of classic and niche dry shampoo through acquisitions of luxury and classic brands.

Counterfeit Products Continue to Remain an Indefinite Challenge in the Global Dry Shampoo Market

Counterfeit products in the cosmetic industry pose a severe threat to the safety and trust of consumers. Moreover, cosmetic counterfeiting has increased in the recent years. Fake products with similar packaging have made it difficult to differentiate between counterfeit and original products. The cases of counterfeit cosmetic products such as hair color causing severe allergic reactions have seen a rampant rise. To offset this, the selling portals, product pricing, and packaging are considered as essential points that differentiate fake products from original ones. Furthermore, stringent regulations have been introduced in the cosmetic industry that helps to differentiate authentic products from counterfeit cosmetic products. Anti-counterfeiting groups are also being formed to fight against fake products in the cosmetic industry.

Prominent Companies Are Focused on Enhancing Their Product Portfolio

Recently, ‘Procter & Gamble’, a multinational consumer goods corporation, has launched numerous waterless dry shampoo and associated products. The company said that these new products are specially designed to provide to the diverse hair care needs of all women without using a single drop of water.

Apart from the conventional dry shampoos in the market, a handful of players are aiming to create an edge over their competitors by designing products with special features. Moreover, customers are largely demanding innovations in the existing and conventionally produced shampoos. For instance, dry shampoos for dry hair, keratin treated hair, colored hair, for nurturing the hair and to provide personalized touch. The inclusion of these features in the existing portfolio is anticipated to attract more new customers apart from the existing customer base. Catering to these special feature shampoos is anticipated to strengthen the brand and customer relationships in the long run.

Prominent Players Operating in the Dry Shampoo Market Are Focused On Increasing their Production Capacity

Significant shares in the dry shampoo market is acquired by top players such as Roquette Freres SA, Emsland Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Cosucra and Quadra Chemicals. Since their inception, these players have increased their revenue and market presence rigorously and are focused on increasing their production capacity to fulfill the global demand.

Some noteworthy developments in the dry shampoo market are as follow:

Product Launch: In October 2019, Avena Foods, Unilever has announced that it has acquired Lenor Japan, a skincare business with presence in Japan and China

In October 2019, Avena Foods, Unilever has announced that it has acquired Lenor Japan, a skincare business with presence in Japan and China Collaboration/ Joint Venture: In July 2019, Henkel will enter into a Joint Venture with personalized hair coloration provider eSalon.com

In July 2019, Henkel will enter into a Joint Venture with personalized hair coloration provider eSalon.com Product Launch: In March 2019, Procter & Gamble has launched several dry shampoo products and the company has launched its first new retail hair care brand in four years.

In March 2019, Procter & Gamble has launched several dry shampoo products and the company has launched its first new retail hair care brand in four years. Business Strategy: In April 2019, Shiseido’s Chinese subsidiary has signed a Joint Business Plan with Alibaba Group aimed at strengthening their cooperation.

In April 2019, Shiseido’s Chinese subsidiary has signed a Joint Business Plan with Alibaba Group aimed at strengthening their cooperation. Business Strategy: In April 2017, Shiseido terminated agreements with Burberry for distribution of Burberry's beauty products.

In April 2017, Shiseido terminated agreements with Burberry for distribution of Burberry's beauty products. Acquisition: In 2017, Shiseido announced the acquisition of a US-based start-up, MATCHCo.

In 2017, Shiseido announced the acquisition of a US-based start-up, MATCHCo. Acquisition: In 2017, Kao Corporation acquired Oribe Hair Care, LLC, from Luxury Brand Partners, LLC.

In 2017, Kao Corporation acquired Oribe Hair Care, LLC, from Luxury Brand Partners, LLC. Acquisition: In 2017: Coty Inc. acquired 60% stake in Younique, for US$ 600 Mn, Younique is an online retail beauty platform.

