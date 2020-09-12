Learn global specifications of the Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market

Detailed Study on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market

Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Segmentation

segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Cafeterias

Food Production Facilities

Restaurants

Fast Food Restaurant

Convenience Stores

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

TOMRA System

Greefa

Honeywell International

Sesotec

Key Technology

Raytec Vision

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Foodable Network

Startup Creator

Agco Corporation

National Recovery Technologies

Max-Ai

Buhler AG

QualySense

Bratney Companies

BoMill AB

