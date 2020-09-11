Research Nester released a report titled “Military Rotorcraft Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global military rotorcraft market in terms of market segmentation by rotorcraft type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global military rotorcraft market was valued around USD 21 Billion in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 26 Billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019–2027. The market is bifurcated by rotorcraft type into attack, transport, multi mission, maritime, reconnaissance, training and others. Rotorcrafts are now being used as a part of comprehensive mission parameters which demands integration of multiple and advanced capabilities in rotorcrafts. Countries are now focusing on developing and procuring rotorcrafts with multiple mission modes as the existing helicopters are unable to fulfill these roles which is further driving the growth of the market around the world. Additionally, many countries in the world have increased their defense expenditure in order to strengthen their border security and procurement of advanced weapons and technologies.

Regionally, the global military rotorcraft market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly with U.S. constantly procuring new rotorcrafts in huge quantities on an annual basis. Moreover, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) estimates that US sells military rotorcrafts in large quantities every year around the world. For instance, the sale of 24 MH-60R helicopters to India at a projected cost of USD 2.6 Billion was approved by U.S. State Department in April, 2019.

Growing Technological Advancements

The companies operating in the market are continuously working on innovations in the product in order to ensure the production and delivery of maintainable, reliable and mission ready rotorcrafts. For instance, Boeing supports the vital missions of the defense forces in the world. This is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

However, lack of maintenance and decrease in the services related to repair and overhaul is expected to restraint the growth of the global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global military rotorcraft market which includes company profiling of Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Company, Textron Inc., Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), MD Helicopters Inc., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global military rotorcraft market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

