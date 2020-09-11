Articulated Hauler Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Articulated Hauler market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Articulated Hauler market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Articulated Hauler market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Articulated Hauler market.

As per the report, the Articulated Hauler market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Articulated Hauler market are highlighted in the report. Although the Articulated Hauler market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Articulated Hauler market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Articulated Hauler market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Articulated Hauler market

Segmentation of the Articulated Hauler Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Articulated Hauler is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Articulated Hauler market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape assessment offered in the articulated hauler market report is one of the most insightful section that delivers information of latest and notable developments undertaken by key players in the articulated hauler market. Some of the profiled players in the articulated hauler market include Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., XCMG Group and Bell Trucks America, Inc.

The articulated hauler market players are leveraging strategies such as the integration of advanced technologies and introduction of advanced models of articulated haulers.

Caterpillar, one of the top manufacturer in the articulated hauler market, re-introduced its Cat 740 GC articulated hauler – the 40-ton size range in the company’s articulated hauler range. The reintroduced model features an advanced automatic retarder-control system for improved operator efficiency.

Komatsu, a leader in the articulated hauler market has launched two new models of articulated haulers – 28t capacity HM300-5 and 40t capacity HM400-5, in June 2018. Both the articulated haulers feature low-emission Tier 4 Final emission certification and Komatsu’s advanced truck transmission system.

Bell Equipment, one of the articulated hauler specialists, showcased its four-wheel-drive, the Bell B30E 4×4 at the International Exhibition for Construction and Infrastructure (INTERMAT) 2018. The new articulated hauler design is suitable for small and medium-sized quarries with integrated aggregate production facilities.

Definition

Articulated hauler, also known as articulated dump truck or ADT, is a heavy-duty equipment used for the transportation of loads in rough terrains. Generally utilized as a dump truck, articulated hauler primarily has two units – a tractor and a hauler or dump body. The tractor trailer has an articulated frame that aids in greater maneuverability during the movements of articulated hauler on-site.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s latest study on the articulated hauler market is published in the report titled, “Articulated Hauler Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The articulated hauler market report offers exhaustive information related to multiple market facets ranging from the global construction equipment industry outlook to industry trends and their relative impact on the growth of the articulated hauler market. A thorough analysis based on this extensive study has derived the most credible forecast of the articulated hauler market during the period of 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The articulated hauler market structure includes multiple segments that are categorized based on payload capacity, engine power and end-use industry. The articulated hauler market structure is determined after following the thorough research of the supply-demand equation in the construction equipment market, making the segmentation the most useful categories for users to completely fathom the progress of the articulated hauler market in detail.

The articulated hauler market study also includes regional analysis of a total seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

The articulated hauler market report sheds lights on all the vital facets of the articulated hauler market in addition to the aforementioned key insights. In-depth analysis as such can enable users to understand articulated hauler market landscape and can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in the articulated hauler market.

What will be the impact of the global construction industry dynamics on the growth of articulated hauler market?

What are the key business strategies of market players in the articulated hauler market to maintain market sustainability?

Which will be the highly preferred payload capacity in the articulated haulers among end-use industries?

Research Methodology

The articulated hauler market report provides in-detailed discussion regarding the methodology of research followed during the course of the study of the articulated hauler market. A thorough discussion on the research methodology enables users to understand the study objectives and clarifies discrepancies related to the assumptions and forecast made in the articulated hauler market report.

Important questions pertaining to the Articulated Hauler market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Articulated Hauler market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Articulated Hauler market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Articulated Hauler market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Articulated Hauler market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

