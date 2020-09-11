Future of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market : Study

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market. The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

