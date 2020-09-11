What is Airborne LiDAR?

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets. An Airborne LiDAR is mounted on an aircraft laser system and it helps in measuring the 3D coordinates of the surface. These systems provide rapid collection of 3D data of linear and lengthy objects such as roads, waterways, railway tracks, power lines, and coastal zone.

The airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising demand for 3D imaging technologies, and declining prices of UAV for various applications. However, factors including lack of awareness is impeding the growth of the airborne LiDAR market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of geographic information system (GIS) applications is opportunistic for the market growth.

The List of Companies

1. Airborne Imaging

2.Dibotics

3.Flir Systems

4.Fugro

5.Leica Geosystems

6.Merrick & Company

7.Saab Group

8.Teledyne Technologies

9.Velodyne LiDAR

10.Xactsense

