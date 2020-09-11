Global Neurosurgery Devices Market is valued approximately USD 6.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Neurosurgery devices are a type of medical device that helps in the prevention, surgical treatment and diagnosis of disorders associated with the nervous system, including the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Ongoing technological advancements in neurosurgery devices along with increasing prevalence of neurological diseases is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. For instance, as per the Alzheimer’s association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050.

Some of the key players of Neurosurgery Devices Market:

Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Karl Storz, Abbott, Ackermann Instrumente, Adeor Medical, Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Segmentation by product type:

Neuromodulation Devices

Neuroendoscopy Devices

Segmentation by application:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Neuroendoscopy

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neurosurgery Devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Neurosurgery Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

