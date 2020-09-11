FMI has compiled a study on Micellar casein myprotein, which offers an analysis and forecast of the Micellar casein myprotein market, in its publication titled Micellar casein myprotein Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029. Consistent demand for personalized and custom ingredients used for fortification, coupled with fluctuating raw material supply, is anticipated to be the major push-pull factor impacting the global Micellar casein myprotein market over the forecast period. Various characteristics of Micellar casein myprotein such as their neutral flavor and stability in harsh temperatures are propelling its use in a variety of applications such as clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, and dairy beverages.

The scope of the report on the Micellar casein myprotein market includes both, Micellar casein myprotein that is used in various end products such as cakes and pastries, confectionery products, breakfast cereals, cereal bars, ice cream, and desserts, and also the Micellar casein myprotein which is directly consumable. From the supply side, manufacturers are offering Micellar casein myprotein in a variety of flavours, which enable them to attract a larger consumer base for Micellar casein myprotein. These products are also fortified with other essential amino acids which add value to Micellar casein myprotein, making it an ideal dietary product. The report covers a historical analysis of the Micellar casein myprotein market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the Micellar casein myprotein market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the Micellar casein myprotein market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the Micellar casein myprotein market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of Micellar casein myprotein, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the Micellar casein myprotein market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

The report on the Micellar casein myprotein market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global Micellar casein myprotein market, covering detailed information based on product type, application, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Micellar casein myprotein market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the Micellar casein myprotein market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Micellar casein myprotein market report include ProteinCo, Idaho Milk Products, Inc., Milk Specialties Global, AMCO Proteins, Ingredia SA, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, FrieslandCampina Domo, Nutrend D. S., and Freedom Foods Group Limited amongst others.

To develop the market estimates for Micellar casein myprotein, the overall utilization of milk protein ingredients in volume terms were considered. This was followed by evaluating the volume reserved for the manufacture of other milk derivatives which comprise of Micellar casein myprotein. This was modeled for major production regions and countries and benchmarking this evaluation for other regions for the Micellar casein myprotein market. Various factors such as the parent market consumption and penetration were considered for benchmarking, which was then followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of Micellar casein myprotein by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of Micellar casein myprotein have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Global Micellar casein myprotein Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Micellar casein myprotein Isolates

Micellar casein myprotein Concentrates

Analysis by Applications

Nutritional Beverages

Clinical Nutrition

Bakery

Meat Products

Nutritional Powders & Bars

Protein Fortification

Dairy Beverages

Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Dairy Products

Cheese

Coffee

Analysis by Sales Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Specialty Stores

Sports Stores

Grocery Stores

Modern Trade

Online Channel

Others

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

