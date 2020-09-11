Global Paper Dyes Market is accounted for $927.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1519.14 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on environmentally sustainable dyes, rising paper industries in emerging economies and low labour cost. However, with the volatile raw material prices and growth in digitalization are hindering the market.

Based on type, direct dyes segment fuels the market due to its wide usage in alkaline dye bath and also it is easy to dye the substance and can be applied in wide range of colors. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness largest market share during the forecast period and the factors favouring the growth of this region are less strict rules and regulations for the production of paper dyes which resulted in increase the sales revenue.

Some of the key players in paper dyes market include BASF, Archroma, Atul Ltd., Axyntis SAS, Cromatos SRL, Dystar, Kemira OYJ, Kevin India, Kolor Jet Chemical, Krishna Industries, Organic Dyes & Pigments (ORCO), Standard Colors, Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Alliance Organics and Chromatech Incorporated.

Types Covered:

-Acid Dyes

-Basic Dyes

-Direct Dyes

-Sulfur Dyes

Forms Covered:

-Powder Paper Dyes

-Liquid Paper Dyes

Applications Covered:

-Writing & Printing

-Packaging & Board

-Tissues

-Coated Paper

-Other Applications

