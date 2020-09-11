Global Medical Membranes Market is accounted for $2.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare and pharmaceutical business, growing demand for artificial organs and rising prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) internationally are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost required for developing new quality products at affordable price is hindering the growth of market.

Medical membrane is primarily used in the drug delivery procedures to sustain and produce the product with high purity. These Devices used for diagnosis and purification are mainly made up of organic polymers and widely used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. The advantages offered by the medical membranes are permeability and high selectivity. The general medical applications are hemodialysis, infusion filters and sterile filtration. In addition, it also finds applications in biosensors and diagnostic assays.

By application, hemodialysis segment is driven by rising prevalence of kidney failure and chronic renal dysfunction. It is used to remove toxins and uses artificial membrane to eliminate urea from the blood, reinstate proper balance of electrolytes in the blood and remove additional fluid from the body. Moreover, it is very useful treatment for end stage renal disease.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to the growing aging population, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rising availability of enhanced diagnosis facilities.

Some of the key players profiled in the medical membranes market include The 3M Company, Ge Healthcare, Sartorius Ag, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Pall Corporation, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore) and GEA.

Technologies Covered:

-Nanofiltration (NF)

-Ultrafiltration (UF)

-Microfiltration (MF)

-Reverse Osmosis

-Dialysis

-Gas Separation

-Other Technologies

Materials Covered:

-Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

-Polypropylene (PP)

-Modified Acrylics

-Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

-Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

-Other Materials

Applications Covered:

-Iv Infusion & Sterile Filtration

-Drug Delivery

-Pharmaceutical Filtration

-Hemodialysis

-Bio-artificial pancreas

-Sterilization

-Water Management

-Cell Separation

-Protein Purification

-Other Applications

