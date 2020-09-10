Sardine Peptide to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Sardine Peptide market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Sardine Peptide market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Sardine Peptide market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Sardine Peptide market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Sardine Peptide market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Sardine Peptide market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sardine Peptide market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine peptide market are Senmi Ekisu Co., Ltd., Inter Techno Co., Ltd., ABLY, Inc., Morinaga & Co., Ltd., CBC (Europe) Srl, among others. Sardine peptide is popular product in japan, where it is approved to be used as ingredients in Food for Specified Health Uses for blood pressure regulation. However, the ingredient is gaining importance across other regions due to its tremendous health benefits. In future growing number of manufacturers will take the advantage of sardine peptide and bring new products in the market place thus contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future.

Key Developments In Sardine Peptide Market

In 2010, the European Safety Authority (EFSA) announced the safety and confirmation of sardine peptide, Valtyron and mushroom extract intended to use in functional food and nutritional supplements. Valtyron is a natural extract derived from sardine muscle and is used in several health supplements, health drinks and beverages. Valtyron has received significant recognition as a novel food ingredient in Europe. Sardine peptide, valtyron is derived from 100% fresh sardine fish meat which is highly sustainable natural raw material in comparison to other available marine fish sources such as Bonito.

Opportunities for Sardine Peptide Market Participants

Fish peptides such as sardine peptide are increasingly becoming popular product across the countries such as Japan due to their capability to treat high blood pressure. Growing importance of naturally derived proteins in human nutrition has played a tremendous importance due to increasing consumers awareness with respect to understanding on association between diet and good health thus, creating demand for peptides derived from fish including demand for sardine peptide. Increasing manufacturer’s effort to bring natural peptides in the market place is one of the prime factors contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future. Clinical studies demonstrating the efficacy of sardine peptide in treatment of cardiovascular diseases and its application across the other industrial segments such as in cosmetics are expected to shape the global sardine peptide market over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Sardine Peptide market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Sardine Peptide market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Sardine Peptide market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Sardine Peptide market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Sardine Peptide market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Sardine Peptide market

Analysis of the global Sardine Peptide market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Sardine Peptide market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Sardine Peptide market

