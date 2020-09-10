Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mass Notification System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mass Notification System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mass Notification System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Mass Notification System Market Size, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Mass Notification System Market

The global mass notification system market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.7% from 2019 to 2025. A mass notification system is an emergency management system used for providing real-time information and instructions to users during emergencies. This system enables one-way communication using a database that includes details of the recipients. The demand for emergency notifications to be simultaneously sent to multiple people has increased the adoption of mass notification systems.

The hardware and software components of a mass notification system help communicate information, which is necessary to facilitate an actionable response to the situation. The system is used to send notifications pertaining to bomb threats, Shelter in Place (SIP) directions, alternate building evacuation routes, and announcements such as earthquakes, lightning occurrences, weather changes, and so on. The growing number of such scenarios has increased the demand for systems that assist public working in an organization and at remote locations to take necessary actions for mitigating the resultant risks. It has also led to the adoption of a multimodal system that uses multiple mediums of communication to ensure that each user is notified during an emergency.

The growing use of a smartphone is further driving the adoption of a mass notification system for enhancing lone worker safety. For instance, people working across enterprises such as NGOs often participate in tasks that require them to work alone in a hostile environment. Such situations demand the use of systems that can send notifications in case of emergencies. Industries such as construction witness higher incidences of electrocution and strike or compression by objects. Such instances are driving the demand for mass notification systems.

Alert Media, Inc., a provider of cloud-based platform, is providing applications supported by iOS and Android. The applications allow workers to send a distress signal and seek immediate assistance. The alerts or notifications provided by smartphone applications are instant and have helped lone workers in getting instant support, thereby increasing their safety. This has significantly driven the adoption of emergency communication software in a smartphone. All these factors are driving the market growth for mass notification system.

Component Insights of Mass Notification System Market

Based on component, the mass notification system market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment covers a wide range of devices required to deploy the software. Hardware includes a command center, notification speakers, alert strobes, and so on. The hardware segment accounted for a major share in 2018 owing to the high cost of each device. The hardware devices are essential for installing every software subscription being purchased.

The software segment includes a wide range of platforms and tools used to send multiple messages. The software used in mass notification systems demands an efficient communication infrastructure and the required bandwidth for simultaneously delivering multiple notifications. The services include training, implementation, and other services. As the number of software deployment increases, the demand for these services is expected to increase for enhancing productivity through the reliable and efficient use of the software.

Organization Size Insights

Based on organization size, the market for mass notification system is bifurcated into Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a high share of the market by 2025. The employees of large enterprises are required to work at remote locations. This is encouraging such enterprises to adopt mass notification systems to ensure employee safety in case of any emergency. Furthermore, these systems also help employees stay connected through a robust network.

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. SMEs include organizations that have less than a thousand employees. Benefits such as easy deployment and simple interfaces are driving the demand for a mass notification system among SMEs. Furthermore, it is also available at affordable pricing and allows SMEs to reliably send notifications in case of emergencies and for meeting other communication requirements through a reliable network. All these factors are driving the segment growth.

Solution Insights of Mass Notification System Market

Based on solution, the market for mass notification system is segmented into wide-area solutions, in-building solutions, and distributed recipient solutions. The in-building solutions segment is expected to account for a higher share of the market by 2025. The mass notification system uses visible signaling, voice communication, and other communication methods to provide instructions and information to occupants inside and outside of a building. It offers precise information pertaining to the actions and directions to be followed. It is also used in retail stores, warehouses, educational facilities, and so on.

The distributed recipient solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These solutions are used to communicate directly to individuals who are not present in a contiguous area. In this system, the messages are sent via SMS text, tone alert radios, computer pop-ups, mobile phones, and others. The wide-area solutions segment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period and register the second-highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Application Insights of Mass Notification System Market

Based on application, the market for mass notification system is segmented into Integrated Public Alert & Warning, interoperable emergency communication, and business continuity & disaster recovery. The integrated public alert & warning segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. An integrated public alert & warning system enables government officials to notify maximum people so that they respond, prepare, protect, recover, and mitigate the risks of different emergencies. Thus, it becomes essential for the initiator to use a robust system to send one message over multiple devices to a large number of people.

The business continuity & disaster recovery segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2018. In case of emergencies, real-time communication is essential to maintaining the safety of employees. It is also necessary to ensure continuity of business operations and reliable risk management. The demand for a mass notification system in this segment is driven by the need to manage IT services and ensure effective corporate communication.

Vertical Insights

Based on vertical, the market for mass notification system has been segmented into corporate, education, energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, aerospace & defense, government, and others. The education segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2018 owing to an increasing number of mass notification system deployments in order to improve the safety of students & staff and smooth running of educational institutes. In July 2019, Tulane University entered into a partnership with Everbridge, a provider of safety and critical event management software. Through this partnership, the University implemented the companys critical event management technology.

The demand for a mass notification system in the energy & utilities segment is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. The corporate segment is expected to witness moderate growth in the forecast period and account for the second-highest market share by 2025. Some federal agencies such as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are releasing mandates to implement disaster recovery solutions and emergency preparedness plans in case of emergencies. Such mandates are expected to propel the adoption of such systems in the healthcare sector.

Regional Insights of Mass Notification System Market

The North American market accounted for more than 35% share in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of these systems in the education sector. In July 2018, Regroup Mass Notification, a provider of communication technology, entered into a partnership with 360 Accelerator, a provider of direct and holistic support to schools. Under this partnership, the former company was expected to provide its cloud-based mass communication software to the latter in order to enhance communication in schools and better manage emergencies. The 360 Accelerator works with a wide number of schools in California.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of criminal attacks and natural disasters in this region have led to the adoption of a mass notification system to ensure the safety of occupants. Increasing aerospace & defense initiatives for launching emergency alert services such as National Message, Earthquake Tsunami Warning System, and EU-Alert is a key trend in the market. The European, South American, and the Middle Eastern & African regions are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Mass Notification System Market

The key industry participants in the market include BlackBerry Limited; Blackboard Inc.; Desktop Alert, Inc.; Eaton; Everbridge; Honeywell International Inc; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; OnSolve; Singlewire Software, LLC; xMatters. Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the market. They are entering into collaborations with various associations. For instance, in August 2019, Alertus Technologies, LLC, a provider of emergency mass communication systems, entered into partnerships with multiple national and regional associations across the U.S. Through these associations, the company expanded its Grant Program and provided free hardware & software solutions to schools and churches for enhancing their emergency management capabilities.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Mass Notification System Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global mass notification system market report based on component, organization size, solution, application, vertical, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Wide-area Solutions

In-building Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Integrated Public Alert & Warning

Interoperable Emergency Communication

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Corporate

Education

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Mass Notification System in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Mass Notification System Market Size, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580