The global lymphoma treatment market size was valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Growing uptake of premium-priced products such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, Keytruda, and Opdivo is driving the market.

In addition, launch of several novel therapies and label extension of commercialized products are expected to boost the growth. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Adcetris for use in patients with advanced stage of classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy.

According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2019, 82,310 new cases of lymphoma and 8,110 & 74,200 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), respectively, are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. Moreover, it is estimated that there are 874,730 people in remission or are living with lymphoma in the U.S. The 5-year survival rate of patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) has more than doubled. The survival rate is 93.9% for patients with HL aged 45 and below at diagnosis. It has been estimated that in 2019, about 20,970 people in the U.S. are likely to die from lymphoma.

Large pharmaceutical companies operating in the oncology space are adopting strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to further strengthen their position in the lymphoma treatments market. In 2015, cancer therapeutics witnessed substantial number of collaborations, reflecting players growing interest in this domain. Numerous research institutes and organizations globally are collaborating to develop novel therapies for treatments of lymphoma.

For instance, in 2015, Amgen, Inc. collaborated with Merck & Co., Inc. to support a cancer immunotherapy phase 1b/3 study, investigating Keytruda in combination with Blincyto in individuals with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), which is the most common type of NHL. This study is a multicenter, open-label, randomized trial to evaluate efficacy and safety in patients with DLBCL.

Type Insights of Lymphoma Treatment Market

Based on type, the market is categorized into Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas. NHL held the largest share in 2018 owing to presence of blockbuster drugs such as Revlimid, Rituxan, and Imbruvica, which are some of the biggest revenue generating oncology drugs.

Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to label extension of existing drugs and launch of new therapies for relapse or refractory HL. In addition, presence of strong product pipeline along with expected commercialization of these products is one of the factors expected to drive growth.

Drug Insights

Based on drug, the market for lymphoma treatments is segmented into Adcetris, Opdivo, Rituxan, Imbruvica, Keytruda, Revlimid, and others. Revlimid held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Revlimid sales are being driven by increase in duration of cancer treatments. Rituxan/MabThera held the second-largest share in 2018 owing to increasing use of this product in multiple indications along with high prescription rate in major markets such as the U.S. and Europe.

However, Rituxan/MabThera sales declined in Europe in 2018, which was driven by competition from biosimilars in the region. The first biosimilar version of Rituxan/MabThera is expected to enter the U.S. market in the second half of 2019. Thus, Rituxan/MabThera is likely to witness a decline in sales during the forecast period in the U.S.

Regional Insights of Lymphoma Treatment Market

North America held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key players, availability of novel drugs, wee-established healthcare infrastructure, and high R&D expenditure.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of nearly 11% owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, high unmet clinical needs, increase in awareness about treatment options, and availability of effective treatment in emerging countries such as China & South Korea.

Market Share Insights of Lymphoma Treatment Market

Some of the key players in the lymphoma treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; Eli Lilly and Company; and Abbott Laboratories.

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to increase their market share. Furthermore, players are collaborating with each other to launch their product in different regions to further strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Seattle Genetics collaborated with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialize its product Adcetris in key regions other than North America.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Lymphoma Treatment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global lymphoma treatment market report based on type, drug, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Adcetris

Opdivo

Rituxan/MabThera

Imbruvica

Keytruda

Revlimid

Others

