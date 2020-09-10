The global nail care market is segmented into product type such as nail polish, nail polish remover, nail extensions, manicure products, pedicure products and other products. Among these segments, nail polish segment is expected to occupy the top position in global nail care market. High demand from women consumers and continuous enhancements and developments are two growth pillars of the nail polish market. Moreover, production of nail polishes using organic ingredients is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the nail polish market. However, nail extensions (wraps) segment is projected to grow at witness robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Global nail care market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global nail care market is expected to garner USD 9.2 Billion by the end of 2019. Factors such as rising preference for organic and premium nail care products, continuous developments and enhancements, increasing sales though e-commerce are some of the factors which are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global nail care product market.

The health & beauty store segment by distribution channel is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the health & beauty store segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe. Presence of large number of health & beauty stores across the globe is expected to propel the growth of this segment. Likewise, online store distribution channel segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Organic Nail Care Product

Rising awareness about the harmful effects of chemical nail care products is propelling the demand for organic nail care product. Moreover, various nail care manufacturers are incorporating several natural ingredients such as Vitamins and oils in their nail care products. These factors are anticipated to uplift the growth of the global nail care market.

Innovations and Enhancement in Nail Care Products

Various enhancements and advances such long lasting and more shiny nail polishes products is impelling the growth of the nail care product. Moreover, innovations in nail care products such as development of gel nail polishes and nail polishes with new colors are expected to behold the positive growth of the global nail care market.

However, presence of local manufacturers with low cost offerings, rising penetration of counterfeit products in the market are some of the factors which are anticipated to dampen the growth of the global nail care market.

The report titled “Global Nail care Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global nail care market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by price range, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global nail care market which includes company profiling of L’Oréal S.A., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Chanel S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Clarins Group, KM Nail Manufacturer, Creative Nail Design Inc., NSI Nails and MAC Cosmetics. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global nail care market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

