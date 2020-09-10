Research Nester has released a report titled “Docking Station USB Port Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global docking station USB port market in terms of market segmentation by USB type, connectivity type, dock type, number of ports, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global docking station USB port market is segmented by USB type into USB 1.0, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, out of which, the USB 3.0 segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of USD 7905.5 million by the end of 2027. The segment, which held the largest market share of 68.55% in the year 2018, is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019–2027. On the other hand, the USB 2.0 segment is estimated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 48.8 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The global docking station USB port market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 3.05% across the globe over the forecast period. Increasing opportunities generated by the growing internet penetration which is also contributing to the increasing presence of market players in the online distribution channel, increasing demand for docking station USB products in various end user industries, such as healthcare, IT and others, along with the advancements in wireless connectivity technology, numerous benefits associated with the docking station USB port and the growing trend of video gaming, which requires multiple devices to be connected to each other are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global docking station USB port market. The market is expected to garner a value of USD 11128.4 million in the year 2027 from a value of USD 8505.6 million in the year 2018 and further achieve an incremental $ opportunity of USD 344.3 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year.

Regionally, the global docking station USB port market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America which held the largest market share of 43.07% in the year 2018, is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of nations, such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the largest market share of 80.48% in the year 2018. Additionally, factors such as increasing rate of digitalization and the increasing adoption of docking station USB port backed by the growing rate of advancement in the technological versions of USB technology are driving the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the North America docking station USB port market, reached a value of USD 20850 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Increasing Use of Advanced Technological Communication Gadgets

Advancement in technology has given birth to several advanced technological communication devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and others. Increasing adoption of these devices by users along with the presence of more than one device with a user, backed by the dynamic change in the lifestyle of individuals is raising the need for the utilization of docking system that can handle multiple devices into one. Docking station USB ports are designed to handle multiple devices and further helps in the greater adoption of the device amongst many individuals around the globe, as it is also known to help individuals to increase their work productivity. Moreover, presence of numerous offices around the globe, along with the development of new upcoming office spaces, development of BYOD policies in organizations, increasing population, globalization and the technological advancements observed in docking station USB port are some of the factors anticipated drive the growth of the global docking station USB port market.

However, concerns regarding the surge in the sales of smartphones which can also be used as a multiple working device, lowers the need of an average individual to not use other communicable devices, along with the presence of counterfeit products and the compatibility issues observed in the docking station USB ports built by OEMs for laptops are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global docking station USB port market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global docking station USB port market, which includes company profiling of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Toshiba Corporation (TYO: 6502), Qualcomm Technologies (NASDAQ: QCOM), Targus, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930), Lenovo (HKG: 0992) and Plugable Technologies. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global docking station USB port market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavours. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919