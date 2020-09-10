The global school and campus security market is expected to show a remarkable growth rate by coming years. One of the major factors contributing the growth of the global school and campus security market are the increasing criminal cases and the increasing security concerns. Monitoring activities to detect intrusion, theft or vandalism and traffic surveillance and the government regulations demanding increased security levels are also driving the demand for the global school and campus security market.

The report contains the global scenario of school and campus security market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the school and campus security market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.

The global school and campus security market is segmented by type, components and geography. On the basis of type the global school and campus security market is segmented into analog video surveillance and IP based video surveillance. Based on components the market is segmented into hardware (cameras, monitors, encoders, recorders and storage), software (video analytics, video management systems (VMS), services (hosted managed and hybrid). Further the global school and campus security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The market is dominated by the North America and Europe. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific registered the fastest growth rate from 2013 to 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the increasing criminal activities and security concerns in this region. The Middle-East and some countries from Latin America are also expected to drive the growth of the global school and campus security market.

The global school and campus security market is driven by factors such as the increasing security concerns and the continued investments in infrastructure. Other factors fuelling the growth of the global school and campus security market are the growing monitoring activities to detect theft or vandalism, intrusion, and traffic surveillance and the advancements in high definition (HD) and megapixels.

Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global school and campus security market are the privacy concerns for public surveillance. The high cost of IP video surveillance systems is also restraining the growth of the global school and campus security market. The increasing Hospitality and casinos and rising demand for mobile video surveillance are serving the opportunities fuelling the growth of the global school and campus security market.

Some of the key players dominating the global school and campus security market are HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Agent Video Intelligence, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Pelco Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., and Axis Communications AB, among others. Earlier the global school and campus security market was dominated by few players with relatively low brand products. However, after the rapidly increase in the number of crimes and the rising demand for security, the demand for school and campus security has increased among the schools and campuses.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the School and Campus Security market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

School and Campus Security market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

