The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “ASIC Chip Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is also known as ASIC is the type of integrated circuit (IC) that is designed for a specific purpose or application. An ASIC can increase speed as it is specifically constructed to perform the desired function. ASIC chip is highly customized to provide superior performance in specific applications. The ASIC chips are commonly used in data centers. The application of chips in diverse data center applications such as telecommunication switching, network systems, cellular base stations, and wireless products act as an opportunity for the market.

The rise in the portable electronics market, high usage in smartphones, an increase in popularity of IoT, and vigorous demand in the automation industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the ASIC chip market. However, extra time-consuming development and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors restraining the growth of the ASIC chip market. Further, the emerging trend of connected cars, wearable devices, connected homes, smartwatches, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for ASIC chip market growth. Technological development by the emerging economies is expected boosts the growth of the ASIC chip market.

The List of Companies

1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

2. Bitmain Technologies Holding Company

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Intel Corporation

5. Nvidia Corporation

6. ON Semiconductor Corporation

7. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

9. Texas Instruments, Inc.

10. Xilinx, Inc.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the ASIC Chip market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot ASIC Chip market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global ASIC Chip market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global ASIC Chip market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the ASIC Chip market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

