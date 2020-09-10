The global vertical farming market size was valued at $2.23 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.77 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2019 to 2026. Vertical farming is a non-traditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Some of the key players of Vertical Farming Market:

4D Bios Inc., Aerofarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions and Sky Greens.

Component Segmentation:

Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material and Others

Growth Mechanism Segmentation:

Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics

Major Regions play vital role in Vertical Farming market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

