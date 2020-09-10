Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global VOIP Services Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the VOIP Services market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the VOIP Services market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The VOIP Services market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the VOIP Services market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the VOIP Services market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

VOIP Services Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the VOIP Services market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the VOIP Services market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Vonage Holdings Corp.

RingCentral, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of VOIP Services in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global VOIP Services market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global VOIP Services market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the VOIP Services market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global VOIP Services market?

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the VOIP Services market

