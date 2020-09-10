The report aims to provide an overview of pro AV market with detailed market segmentation by offering, industry vertical, and geography. The global pro AV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pro AV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Pro AV refers to audio-video products and services, which are utilized for numerous applications such as collaborative conferencing, including video, audio, web, command and control centers, virtual events, digital signage, tradeshow exhibitions, and corporate events. Innovation, as well as savvy customers who push audio-video solutions to accommodate novel ways of working and experiencing the world, continue to offer new and different opportunities. The pro AV industry to see greater acceptance of AI in service-related markets, such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare, where customer experience is important.

The global pro AV market is segmented on the basis of offering and industry vertical. Based on offering, the market is segmented as products and services. Based on industry vertical, the pro AV market is divided into corporate, entertainment, hospitality, retail, transportation, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.AVI Systems Inc.

2.AVI-SPL

3.BenQ Corporation

4.Bose Corporation

5.DIVERSIFIED

6.Ford Audio-Video, LLC

7.LEGRAND AV INC.

8.LG Electronics

9.Samsung

10.Whitlock

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pro AV market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pro AV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pro AV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the pro AV market for each region.

