Print management software are designed to manage and optimize printing devices and processes effectively and efficiently. This softwareallows companies to centralize the administration of printing devices. They also allow organizations cut printing costs as well as help them monitor, maintain, and control the entire printer fleet through a single application interface. Moreover, print management software support mailing and distribution, quick printing, and offset printing functions. However, due to COVID-19, the manufacturing of smartphones and digital cameras have seen a sharp decline in European countries. The retail & e-commerce industry is expected to be under stress in 2020, and it would require time to stabilize. All these factors are expected to impact print management software market growth.

The print management software market is segmented based on deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography. In terms ofdeployment, the print management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on enterprise size, the print management software market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

Based on industry, the print management software market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Key players operating in the print management software market include AND Technologies, Inc.; Canon Inc.; ePaper Ltd; print management solutions; KOFAX, INC.; PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd; Print Manager; PrinterLogic; Process Fusion; ThinPrint GmbH; and United Carlton.

The global print management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the print management software market with respect to all the segments.

