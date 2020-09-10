Pet food is derived from plant or animal sources and is produced for the consumption of pets. With the increase of pet lovers, there is a rise in demand for nutritious and healthy pet food. Hence, pet food processing industries are continuously trying to offer innovative products to cater to the market demand. Pet food is produced separately for different pets, including dogs, cats, and others. Both dry and wet pet foods are on-demand in the market. The Involvement of different country’s governments in promoting the usage of healthy and safe ingredients in pet food for improvement of pet health is influencing this market. Also, the easy availability of pet foods in supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others are further propelling the pet food processing market.

The report aims to provide an overview of the pet food processing market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, type, and geography. The global pet food processing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pet food processing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global pet food processing market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and type. On the basis of form, the pet food processing market is segmented into dry and wet. The pet food processing market on the basis of the application is classified into dog food, cat food, food for fish, and others. On the basis of type, global pet food processing market is bifurcated into mixing & blending equipment, forming equipment, baking & drying equipment, cooling equipment, coating equipment, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Andritz Group

2. Baker Perkins LTD.

3. Buhler Holding AG

4. Clextral SAS

5. Coperion GmbH

6. F.N. Smith Corporation

7. GEA Group

8. Mepaco Group

9. Precision Food Innovations

10. The Middleby Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pet food processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pet food processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the pet food processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pet food processing market in these regions.

