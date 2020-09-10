Hotel guest satisfaction survey and feedback software detect guest and customer feedback at resorts and hotels on-premises, through tablet feedback app, online, and through email surveys and SMS surveys. Decreased customer churn, boost consumer satisfaction, and customer engagement are some of the major factors driving the growth of the hotel guest satisfaction survey and feedback software market. Moreover, the development of business advocates is anticipated to boost the hotel guest satisfaction survey and feedback software market.

The report aims to provide an overview of hotel guest feedback and surveying software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, application. The global hotel guest feedback and surveying software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hotel guest feedback and surveying software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hotel guest feedback and surveying software market.

The List of Companies:

1. Flexkeeping

2. GuestRevu Limited

3. Intellivizz Inc (Survtapp)

4. Local Measure

5. Loopon AB

6. Medallia Inc

7. ReviewPro

8. Revinate

9. TrustYou

10. Zonka Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global hotel guest feedback and surveying software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as luxury and high-end hotels, mid-range hotels and business hotels, resorts hotels, boutique hotels, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hotel guest feedback and surveying software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hotel guest feedback and surveying software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

