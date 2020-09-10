Coding or programming uses programming languages to compose computer programs for an extensive range of devices. A coding app helps beginners to acquire the basics of programming languages. There are several coding apps available which allow the beginners to learn the basic of coding. These apps are simple to use and are gaining immense traction among kids and youngsters.

The report aims to provide an overview of coding apps market with detailed market segmentation by platform, language, and end-user. The global coding apps market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coding apps market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the coding apps market.

The List of Companies:

1. Codecademy

2. Codemurai

3. Easy Coder

4. Enki app

5. Mimo

6. Programming Hero

7. Programming Hub

8. SoloLearn, Inc.

9. Tynker

10. Udemy, Inc.

The advancements in technology and new careers and opportunities in the technology sector are the primary factors propelling the growth of the coding apps market. Further, the availability of coding apps for kids is one of the key drivers for the coding apps market. There are several coding apps for kids available such as Coding Safari, Kodable, Tynker, and Code Karts. These apps provide an easy to use platform for kids to learn to code and develop logic and creative thinking, boosting the coding apps market.

The global coding apps market is segmented on the basis of platform, language, and end-user. On the basis of platform, the market is bifurcated into in Android and iOS. The coding apps market, based on language is segmented into JavaScript, Python, Java, Others. Based on end-user, the coding apps market is categorized into individual and professional. The Coding Apps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Coding Apps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

