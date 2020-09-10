The micro mobile data center market accounted to US$ 1.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.35 Bn by 2027.

The micro mobile data centers are broadly used in diverse industries, including BFSI, media & entertainment, public sector, retail, healthcare, and more. Owing to an increase in integrating automation into manufacturing and other industries, the use of industry 4.0 is contributing heavily towards data generation which in turn creates a positive impact on the growth of micro mobile data center market.

Pertaining to the fast-expanding e-commerce industry, uprising the government’s focus on the digital economy, high usage of social media and smartphones, and an increase in technology-driven start-ups have resulted in snowballing in data usage and storage. Due to factors as mentioned earlier, the demand for data center space is projected to grow.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007643/

The major players operating in the market for micro mobile data center market are Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Panduit, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, Zellabox, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Hitachi Ltd., among others.

The prevailing economic environment is dominated by hyper-competition, globalization, and the information technology revolution, which has remodeled the way business is conducted. This new technological era is possible through the heightened investment in computer-processing and data protection in the service industry, manufacturing industry, and telecommunications infrastructure. As the commercialization and utilization of IT become more popular throughout the world, the adoption of novel IT can create new business opportunities and several benefits. In SMEs, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is directly affected by top management, as they make all decisions from daily functions to future investments. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the micro mobile data center in the coming years.

The micro mobile data center market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. A majority of the funds in the IT sector have been focused on the North American region owing to various factors. North America is a hub for the technology industry is considered to be one of the hotspots for the venture capitalists and investment firms for investing. The developing IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. Some of the major technology hubs in North America include California, Canada, New York, Texas, and Florida .On the other hand, Owing to the presence of a large number of SMEs, coupled with the rapid expansion of the retail sector, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is projected to gain high momentum in the future. In addition, Japan is a well-developed economy and is one of the most automated economies around the world.

The micro mobile data center market by application is segmented into instant DC & retrofit, high density network, remote office support, mobile computing, and others. The instant DC & retrofit holds a significant share in the market, whereas high density network is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period. Majority of the cloud service providers, internet service providers (ISPs), and Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers are increasingly deploying micro mobile data centers to support their high density networks. Therefore, high-density networks in IT & telecom, BFSI, retail industry plays a major role. Based on rack unit, the micro mobile data center market is segmented into upto 25 RU, 25-40 RU, and above 40 RU. The above 40 RU led the market with a highest market share and 25-40 RU is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

Reason To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global micro mobile data center market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global micro mobile data center market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007643/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]