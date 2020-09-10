Future Market Insights (FMI) analyses the global Peripheral venous line market over a five-year forecast period 2016-2021. This report mainly focuses on identifying opportunities in the market and providing updates and insights that are likely to impact various segments in the global Peripheral venous line market. The report provides global Peripheral venous line market analysis in terms of value (US$ Mn) and analyses different segments of the global Peripheral venous line market across the various assessed regions.

Market Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global Peripheral venous line market, we have divided the report into four sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Product Type

Short PIVC

Ported PIVC

By Technology

Conventional PIVC

Safety PIVC

Our report provides detailed insights into the global Peripheral venous line market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report also includes an in-depth analysis of various factors that we predict will drive and influence the market. Recent trends and opportunities in the global Peripheral venous line market are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision making insights. The subsequent sections analyse the global Peripheral venous line market on the basis of product type, technology, end-user, and region.

In the final section of the report, we have included the global Peripheral venous line market competitive landscape to provide a dashboard view of key PIVC catheter providers functioning in the global market. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalise on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players in the market. This section aims to help our clients access the strategies deployed by market leaders and develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

To deduce the market size of the global Peripheral venous line market, we have considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split in terms of product type, technology type, and end-user; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been considered to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the global Peripheral venous line market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the data on the basis of various analyses based on supply side, demand side, and other dynamics of the global PIVC market. Also, we understand the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy and hence, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also evaluate the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify growth opportunities for market players operating in the global Peripheral venous line market.

Another key feature of our report is the analysis of the global Peripheral venous line market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global Peripheral venous line market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Peripheral venous line market, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.