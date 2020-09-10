USB Wall Charger Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 to 2027

Global USB Wall Charger Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global USB Wall Charger Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Need for Simultaneous Charging of Multiple Devices Boosts Adoption of Multi-Port USB Wall Chargers

Demand for USB wall chargers is on a persistent rise against the backdrop of short battery lives of the new-age electronic devices. With prolonged use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in conjunction with evolving hi-tech lives, the multi-port USB wall charger is being rapidly adopted for charging multiple devices at the same time. Compatibility and fast-charging remain two of the key attributes of a multi-port USB wall charger, thereby fostering its overall popularity quo.

Integration of SmartLiz technology in multi-port USB wall charger is gaining swift prominence, owing to its ability to offer high-speed charging by automatically detecting nature of the connected device. Furthermore, compact multi-port USB wall chargers with high warranty period is gaining significant customer appreciation in terms of usability.

Growing Focus on Certified USB Chargers: Challenge for Unorganized Players, Opportunity for Leading Players

Marked preference by end-users for certified USB chargers is becoming more evident than ever. Consumer orientation toward quality than quantity is likely to favor the growth of leading players in the market. However, the unorganized players may face a decline in adoption of their products.

Prominent players such as Belkin International, Inc., Anker Technology Co. Limited, and Philips have ensured quality-based and standard certifications to enhance customer retention. A recent sampling and compliance project was held by Health Canada, wherein multiple numbers of uncertified USB chargers were tested and were found to pose unacceptable risks of electric shocks. Moreover, ‘The Certified USB Charger Initiative’ was designed with an objective of helping consumers get rid of low-quality or non-compliant USB chargers. Particulars, as such, are likely to make it tough for the unorganized manufacturers to scale up in terms of profits in the USB wall charger market space.

Shift toward USB Type-C Connector as the Latest USB Interface – A Prominent Trend

Transition to USB type-C (USB-C) interface is apparently underway across multiple segments. Efficacy in terms of seamless transfer of data and video along with superlative charging abilities is fostering the popularity of USB type-C in diverse verticals, such as smartphones and laptops.

With smaller and thinner versions of electronic devices getting introduced, the conventional and massive USB ports have become complete misfits. With USB Type-C offering a new connector standard with small size and high-scale recognition of its associated benefits, USB-C interface is highly likely to proliferate in case of new-age devices.

USB Wall Charger Market- Definition

The USB wall charger refers to a universal power adapter that enables users to plug into multiple varieties of electrical socket. A USB wall charger optimally delivers power requirements as much as the device needs. A USB wall charger is designed in a way so that it is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices such as Apple iPhone, iPad, android phones, and laptops.

USB Wall Charger Market Structure

The USB wall charger market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the USB wall charger market has been segmented into 1-port, 2-port, 3-port, 4-port, and others.

By application, the USB wall charger market has been classified into commercial, individual, and others. The USB wall charger market has been analyzed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Based on various port configurations, which type will be the top-selling one in the USB wall charger market?

By application, which application would be the largest application in the USB wall charger market?

What are the prevalent trends having far-reached impacts on the growth of USB wall charger market?

What are the major challenges that the manufacturers would have to face in the USB wall charger market?

What are the latent opportunities for the market players of USB wall charger market to gain high profit-margins in the USB wall charger market?

