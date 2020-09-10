Piezoelectric Motor Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2018 to 2027

Indepth Read this Piezoelectric Motor Market

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report on the piezoelectric motor market provides comprehensive profiles of all the leading players in the market. The report also focuses on the both well-established and emerging players in the piezoelectric motor market. The study also includes essential information on the latest developments, trends, product offerings, and key financials of the major players in the piezoelectric motor market. Global expansion is one of the focus areas of the players in the piezoelectric motor market along with the new product launches.

Faulhaber in January 2019 is planning to officially open FAULHABER Italia S.r.l sales company in North Milan. By opening sales facility, the company will take over its sales and service from Servotecnica S.p.A, its distributor in Italy.

PiezoMotor is focusing on global development cooperation. The company has developed new micromotor and with good results achieved, the company is entering its next phase. The upcoming project phase includes electronics, inter alia optimization.

Definition

The piezoelectric motor is a type of electric motor which is based on the change in shape of piezoelectric material on applying the electric field. The piezoelectric motor uses converse piezoelectric effect in which vibration or deformation of piezoelectric material produces an electric charge. Piezoelectric motor are compact, powerful and provide greater torque and force.

The report on the piezoelectric motor market offers actionable and valuable insights into the new developments and growth opportunities in the piezoelectric motor market. The report also includes details on the factors influencing the growth in the piezoelectric motor market. Latest trends, growth opportunities, market drivers and challenges in the piezoelectric motor market are also provided in the report.

Market Segmentation

The piezoelectric motor market is segmented based on the type, end-use industry, and operating force/torque. For better understanding, all the major segments in the piezoelectric motor market are bifurcated into the sub-segments.

On the basis of type, the piezoelectric motor market is segmented into Standard LPM, Non?magnetic LPM, Vacuum LPM, Standard RPM, Non?magnetic RPM, and Vacuum RPM. Based on the end-use industry the piezoelectric motor is bifurcated into Medical and Lab Automation Equipment, Micro positioning stages, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Optics and Photonics, Robotics and Factory Automation, and Instrumentation.

On the basis of operating force/torque, the piezoelectric market is segmented into 0-20 N, 20 – 150 N, 150 – 225 N, Above 225 N, Below 10 N, 10 -25 mNm, and Above 25 mNm.

Research Methodology

An extensive research methodology has been used to offer better insights and information on the piezoelectric motor market. The research methodology includes comprehensive primary and secondary research. Essential information on growth areas and challenges in the piezoelectric motor market have been obtained with the help of interviews conducted with industry experts.

The secondary research done on the piezoelectric motor market helps in providing historical data and current data on the market along with the forecast. Both primary and secondary research help in providing accurate conclusions on the piezoelectric motor market.

