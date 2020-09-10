Global Cyber Security Insurance market is accounted for $4.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are growing adoption of cloud solutions and increase in cyber data breaches. However, high costs and difficulties in implementing cyber insurance are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on the end user, the healthcare segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to data proliferation. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is anticipated due to the large presence of cyber security insurance vendors.

Some of the key players in the Cyber Security Insurance market include Aon plc, Zurich Insurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Lockton Companies LLP, Munich Re, and Beazley plc.

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End Users Covered:

– IT and Telecom

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Education

– Travel and Hospitality

– Government

– Other End Users

