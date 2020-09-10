Global Thin Wall Packaging market is accounted for $39.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand from food & beverage sector and growing demand for lightweight packaging. However, strict regulations for food packaging are hampering the market growth.

Based on production process, thermoforming segment commanded significant market share during the forecast period in terms of volume. Thermoforming is widely used in the manufacturing of polystyrene thin wall products. Thermoforming and blow moulding are used for meat trays and bottles, with a low MFR (Melt Flow Rate).

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to growing demand for food packaged products and rise in disposal incomes of the people. Europe is projected to grow owing to rising foodservice packaging sector, increase in the consumption of packaged food products, growing number of retail chains, rising foodservice packaging sector.

Some of the key players in the Thin Wall Packaging market include Amcor, Takween Advanced Industries, Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID), Omniform Group, Mold-Tek Packaging, Berry Global Group, RPC Group PLC, Silgan Holdings, Plastipak Industries Inc., Dampack International Bv, International Traders (Sanpac), InstaPolypack, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited, Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd., Greiner Packaging International, ILIP SRL and Double H Plastics.

Products Covered:

– Cups

– Jars

– Tubs

– Pots

– Clamshells

– Lids

– Trays

Materials Covered:

– Polystyrene (PS)

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polypropylene (PP)

Production Processes Covered:

– Thermoforming

– Injection Molding

Applications Covered:

– Beverages

– Food

– Other Applications

