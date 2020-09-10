According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Wireless Router Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global wireless routers market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless router owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. The North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market owing to the presence of large number of industries as well as growing adoption of smart home equipment’s.

Get Sample Copy of this Report Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000948/

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Buffalo Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, MERCURY, MikroTik, Motorola, NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), Netgear, Nokia, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Swisscom, Tenda, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, and Xiaomi among others.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.1% during the forecast period

Based on application, the household segment is projected to witness profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.7%

Based on end-user, the indoor segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%

The global Wireless Router is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Router Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

Geographically, the market is currently dominated by North American countries especially by US, however the market is expected to be in favor of APAC and Europe, which is anticipated to witness remarkable IoT and connected infrastructure over the coming years. Besides this, Middle-East region shows highest growth rate in near future due to growing urbanization, rising population, and government support in smart city and smart infrastructure deployment.

This exponential growth in the Indian market is majorly attributed to rapidly growing internet user base in the country, which is projected to be approximately 800 Mn by 2020. According to Ericson Mobility Report 2016, majority of the data traffic on the Wi-Fi was generated by the ultimate usage of video apps on the smart phones. The remarkable growing demand for Wi-FI and high speed internet is expected to drive the Indian wireless router market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Wireless Router market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Wireless Router market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Wireless Router market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Wireless Router market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Direct Purchase a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000948/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]