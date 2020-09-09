R23 Refrigerant Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026

The global R23 Refrigerant market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this R23 Refrigerant market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the R23 Refrigerant market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the R23 Refrigerant market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDuPont

Linde

Honeywell

Starget group

Gas Servei S.A.

Ajay Air Products

Daikin

Arkema

Chemours

Shanghai 3F New Material

Sinochem Lantian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders

Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders

Segment by Application

Cryogenic Coolant

Fire Extinguishing Agent

PTFE Raw Material

Each market player encompassed in the R23 Refrigerant market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

