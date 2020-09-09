Bob Samuels, Founder at TechConnectr, along with the other ABM Leaders, addresses the issues associated with keeping the remote working teams motivated and productive during the Pandemic.

The Problem:

The coronavirus scare has forced businesses to limit their physical interactions and maintain social distance. The sudden uprise in the remote working culture has increased the responsibilities of the leaders to keep their team well-motivated and productive. This is getting extremely challenging as several corporates are currently grappling with their branding in the new virtual era.

The overall operating sentiment and motivation are low, and the need of the hour is – employee engagement. The looming challenge is how to keep the workers engaged while working from home?

Additionally, considering the increase of GenX and millennials within the workforce, it’s troublesome to keep them engaged, particularly once operating remotely. Leaders need to be well-equipped to handle remote operations to keep the teams intended to foster high morale.

The Panelists:

Theresa Caragol, Founder and CEO at AchieveUnite

Matt Lavine, VP at Kingpin Communications

Jordan Adams, Managing Director at Martech Tracker

Hari Saini, Co-Founder at Lionheart Squared (Corporate Government)

Karima Saini, Data Protection & Privacy Consultant at Lionheart Squared Ltd

Rhonda Wunderlin, SVP at Questex

Mitchell Levy, Mitchell Levy CEO at AHAThat

The Discussions:

In today’s unusual times, it is crucial to convey trust to your team post clear expectations and goal setting. Taking frequent updates and having a continuous check on employee issues is vital. The responsibilities of the managers and leaders have evolved with additional issues and tasks. Expressing emotions and compassion to keep up the overall team morale is the priority.

Following this, it is also essential to facilitate the team to follow a daily routine delivering results as per the expected timeframes. As leaders, it is important to tell the group that they are not alone in this. Try to show support and socialness in unconventional ways, like virtual dish parties or remote happy hours, motivating folks to dial in and share ideas on Slack or Skype.

Leaders need to take charge to keep the employee’s spirits up. Additional efforts to foster a healthy work spirit is the way to fight the corona-anxiety.

The role of a good manager is to acknowledge that there’s stress and not increase it in any way. Their job is to be a cheerleader for the team. Don’t treat ‘work from home’ as a free pass to push targets unrealistically underneath the pretext of keeping comfort.

It’s not a natural event, and shouldn’t be treated as one. It’s time for the businesses to pause, reset, and bring up the morale to fight back as a stronger unit.

