Bob Samuels, Founder at TechConnectr, gathered the experts across several industries to address the evolving market strategies and tactics to survive the current Pandemic.

The Problem: B2B marketers are struggling with many questions regarding effective marketing during this Pandemic. The Webinar addressed a few of them:

Marketing Planning Cycle – everything is becoming more immediate/urgent?

Hot categories? Hot audiences?

Channels to utilize? – programmatic/search/display, email, tele, video/podcasts/webinars?

Work-from-home audience – best way to reach?

Many of these questions, along with others, were answered by the ABM Panelists. They have an expert understanding of the current scenario and how marketers can optimize it to tap the best opportunities.

The Panelists:

Meredith Fuller, ABM Deviser & Administrator, at Quarry

Kevin Flint, Vice President, Cluster Director, at Simply Media, Inc.

Leslie Alore, Director, Enterprise Strategy, at Iron Mountain

Anamika Gupta, Director & Head of Account-Based promoting at Fujitsu America

Ricky Abbott, President at Transmission

Tauseef Muhammad, Head of Worldwide Promoting & Demand Generation at Mindtree

The Discussions:

To consider the three R’s of business operation – reputation, relationship, and revenue – since revenue can’t be the instant churner in this situation, the focus should shift to the rest two. Just because it’s not the ideal time to be actively marketing the products/ services right now, doesn’t mean that the marketers should take the pedal off reputation or relationship.

Considering the persona – it’s not just empathy but also humanity. Check the marketing messages for – human vs. corporate. As people have abundant marketing e-mails and messages pouring in, the best way to break through is to – talk to people as people.

Reverse marketing has revived to limelight during the current Pandemic. Reverse marketing offers novelty to clients. The market is down and to ensure that the clients acknowledge your efforts – stop chasing them and focus on reverse marketing.

Understanding the now, near, and far priorities of clients will help know what they seek currently. Highlighting the pain points and resolving the immediate challenges faced by the customers – should fuel and drive all present-day marketing efforts.

Such effective reverse marketing will ensure that clients approach you instead of you chasing them. And, that is precisely what the businesses need right now to survive the struggles of this newly evolving COVID market.

There is a thin line between marketing and sales, and their alignment has become more critical than ever. The entire approach towards marketing should be more agile and pro-active, considering that this is a pandemic, and doing business is no easier. Finding the pain point of your distressed clients and then aligning your services/products to their now, near, and far goals – is the need of the hour.

