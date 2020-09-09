Bob Samuels, Founder at TechConnectr, along with the experts across several industries, addressed the issues associated with effective virtual engagement strategies during the Pandemic.

The Problem: During this never-seen-before Pandemic situation, many B2B firms are too busy converting their limited existing pipeline – missing out on the “accelerator” to build fresh and full pipeline opportunities. Ironically, many prospects might currently be more available than ever to research solutions due to the remote working models.

The Webinar seeks expert opinions on the below issues to avoid dry pipelines in this new virtual world:

What change in executive mindset have you seen at your company/clients/prospects in response to this pandemic/crisis? Brake – Deer-in-Headlights – Accelerator

What have you noticed in terms of your or your clients’/prospects’ availability/intent during this new WFH model?

What are the driving factors concerning engagement and dis-engagement challenges?

Are sales teams afraid to sell now?

Are they be encouraged not to sell? How are they incentivized during this period?

How should companies change their approach during a pandemic, how does empathy and emotionally sales & marketing play into this?

What are examples of successful Net New Prospect Meetings in coordination between marketing and sales?

The Panelists:

Michael Phelan, Principal and Founder at Go-to-Market Pros

Samantha Stone, Founder & CMO of The Marketing Advisory Network

Harry Gold, CEO at Overdrive Interactive

Rob Leavitt, SVP at Itsma

William Toll, Head Of Product Marketing Acronis

Uky Chong, GM – US at Inbox Insight

The Discussions:

During this Pandemic, many B2B companies have adopted new techniques to expand their business, looking forward to never-explored-before digital opportunities. Many other firms are relying on account base marketing with constant budget adjustments to survive the crisis.

All enterprises, regardless of their size or industry, are on an exploration phase to expertly reach out to the inbound and outbound customers. The Webinar encapsulated different perspectives from the ABM leaders to map the customer expectations due to the ever-changing market dynamics.

With remote working culture seeping in, physical interaction has been completely wiped out by digital/ virtual client meets. The virus has kept the consumer and employee behavior under continuous shuffle – making it even more challenging for B2B marketers to establish value.

To survive this, marketers need to focus on developing an “inclusive and adapting nature towards exploring new possibilities.” Basically, the focus should be on cementing the right approach with a positive outlook toward prospects and clients.

With the world going digital – innovation, personalization, and effectiveness will expand the audience base, business value, and help gain a collaborative customer-centric approach.

