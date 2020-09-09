Bob Samuels, Founder at TechConnectr, got together the global experts across several industries to address the issues associated with selling throughout the Pandemic Crises.

The Problem: The virus has soon turned into a full-blown nightmare for many B2B marketers – as the market continues to shrink. B2B companies have experienced continuous sales slow down as the market remains closed.

However, there is still some good news; the ABM leaders assure that the businesses will find a way to keep operational with simple marketing tips. Therefore, most companies are striving to find safe solutions to remain functional, and digital platforms have emerged as the most viable solution.

Given the shift towards digital platforms, the B2B businesses must update, develop, or re-establish their digital presence through best practices and strategies.

The Panelists:

Jeff Pedowitz, President and CEO at The Pedowitz Group

Andrew Gaffney Genius Behind B2BMX and President G3 Communications

Vin Turk Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer at Madison Logic

Kevin Flint Group Media Director at JUST Media, Inc.

Michael Phelan Principal and Founder at Go-to-Market Pros

Meredith Fuller ABM Strategist & Managing Director, at Quarry

Uky Chong GM – US at Inbox Insight

Jillian Ryan Principal Analyst at eMarketer

Theresa Caragol Founder and CEO at AchieveUnite

Samantha Stone Founder & CMO of the marketing advisory network

Rob Leavitt SVP at ITSMA

Gregg Medaglia Founder and Chief of Business Operations at B2Lead

Harry Gold CEO at Overdrive Interactive

Zach Jones Vice President of Sales at TechnologyAdvice

Ross Howard Head of Demand Generation at Inbox Insight

Mikey Mizrahi Associate Director, Digital Demand Generation at PHD

Jordan Adams Managing Director at Martech Tracker

Christopher Rack Chief Revenue Officer at PureB2B

Mark Nachlis Chief Growth Officer at B2Lead

The Discussions:

The Webinar focused on how some firms are successfully handling their B2B and B2C shoppers during this pandemic, leveraging their digital presence. The digital platforms have helped them not only to manage demand consistently but also established the market presence throughout the crisis.

Here the trick is to connect with the known folks digitally to pay attention to their tips and understand their strategies to continue seamless operations even in the current scenario.

The experts confirm that each company is investing about 70-80% of their marketing budgets on establishing their digital presence. The focus has surely shifted to e-mails, content marketing, and e-commerce sales.

Looking at the current state of affairs, continuous flow of income remains the biggest concern in these unprecedented times. Market analysis of content creation to understand what works and what not – remains utmost crucial to act as per the customer’s expectations to match today’s dynamic demands. Enterprises are looking forward to digital coaching and specialization/up-gradation into digital selling to continue business success.

