What is UV LED?

Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Globally, the way industries function is shifting. All the largest of the industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, food & beverages and other manufacturing are adapting novel technologies to meet the transforming consumer and market demands. The manufacturing and services sector across the globe have a distinctive hold over the public imagination. Majority of the industries, make use of UV light for accumulating some of the processes. UV LEDs are majorly used for curing adhesives, laminating and printing, apart from curing the UV LEDs are also primarily used for sterilization and detection of elements that can’t be seen with naked eyes. The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes. However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period. The South America UV LED market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 25.8% in the coming years.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The List of Companies

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. LG Electronics, Inc.

3. Crystal IS Inc.

4. Nichia Corporation

5. Phoseon Technology

6. SemiLEDs Corporation

7. Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

8. Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.

9. Halma PLC

10. Heraeus Holding GmBH

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the UV LED market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the UV LED market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the UV LED market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The report also includes the profiles of key UV LED companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of UV LED industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

