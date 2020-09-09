Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth of the Fabric Glue Market Between 2019 to 2029

Global Fabric Glue Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Prominent Players Operating in the Market Are Focused On Acquisitions and Expansion

The majority of the market share in the fabric glue market is acquired by industrial fabric glue manufacturers such as H.B. Fuller Company Arkema SA and Permatex, Inc. These players are continuously focused on conducting research and development activities for developing their products to suit current market needs.

Some noteworthy developments in the fabric glue market are as follows:

Permatex, Inc. – Recently, the company moved its headquarters to Salon, OH. This new facility contains of 180,000 sq. ft. Delivery center, and 170,000 sq. ft. facility for maintaining the business and manufacturing operations

Arkema SA – In May 2018, Bostik-Nitta in a joint-venture, planned to acquire Arkema and to construct a new adhesives plant in Japan.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA – In 2018, the company acquired Aislantes Nacionales S.A., and Unión Técnico Comercial S.R.L.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Fabric Glue Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

