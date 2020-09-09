Beverage Cans Market Projected to be Resilient During 2019 to 2027

Global Beverage Cans Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Beverage Cans Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

market players to increase their market share and customer base in the global beverage cans market. For instance,

On 13 th December 2018, ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, acquired the metal beverage packaging facilities in China from Ball Corporation.

February 2018, Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum packaging manufacturer announced that they will build a new production plant for one-line beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay. 16th August 2019, Crown Beverage Packaging North America, a leading beverage cans manufacturer in the North American Market opened a new graphics studio for beverage cans. This new facility enables the development of innovative ideas and designs for beverage cans in the market.

These merger and acquisition strategies will enable key market players to further consolidate their position in the global beverage cans market. The emerging players are implementing the growth strategies followed by the prominent market players to gain a foothold in the market.

