Global Specialty Chemicals Market is accounted for $1.11 trillion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.97 trillion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand from various end users, technological advancements, rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling & refining activities and rising construction activities. However, strict regulations imposed by government on the usage of certain chemical in food processing industry and volatile raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016600

Specialty chemicals are applicable in industry-specific requirements. These chemicals impart a variety of features to the products, have a high degree of value addition and are produced in small volumes. Specialty chemicals, also called as effect chemicals, these are chemicals which provide different effect when added to different chemical or substances. Speciality chemicals are resources used on the basis of their performance or purpose.

Based on type, agrochemicals segment witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in global population, declining arable land, and subsequent necessity to improve crop yields and increasing demand for agricultural commodities are favouring the agrochemicals segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is the major revenue contributor to the specialty chemicals market throughout the forecast period. The increasing industrial activities in agriculture, food, cosmetics, and other manufacturing sectors in countries like China and India, will contribute significantly to the growth of the specialty chemicals market in the region.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016600

Some of the key players in the Specialty Chemicals Market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, PPG Industries, Novozymes, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay SA, Albemarle Corporation, Akzonobel N.V, Ashland Inc. and Clariant AG.

Functions Covered:

-Demulsifier

-Surfactant

-Specialty Pigments

-Specialty Coatings

-Separation Membranes

-Specialty Enzymes

-Catalysts

-Biocides

-Antioxidants

Types Covered:

-Specialty Polymers

-Printing Inks

-Food Additives

-Textile Chemicals

-Specialty Oilfields Chemicals

-Construction Chemicals

-Plastic Additives

-Advanced Ceramic Materials

-Rubber Processing Chemicals

-Pesticides

-Specialty Paper Chemicals

-Electronic Chemicals

-Adhesives

-Water Treatment Chemicals

-Specialty Mining Chemicals

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016600

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.