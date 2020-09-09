The oil and gas industry over the past few years has been facing several challenges, in terms of geopolitical fluctuation, natural disasters etc. The industry experts have figured out technology adoption as the only way to disrupt the business operations in the oil & gas sector. Iot is one of the most demanded technology in the industry owing to the various benefits offered by the IoT in the Oil and Gas industry. Availability of complete end-to-end IoT solutions is anticipated to enhance the industry by monitoring and tracking manpower as well as assets, Pipeline monitoring, predictive maintenance, and safety. Lower costs through augmented monitoring and automation of complicated industrial processes are the factor driving the need for IoT in Oil & Gas Industry Market for the coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global IoT in Oil & Gas Industry market with detailed market segmentation by component, connectivity, deployment type, application, and geography. The global IoT in Oil & Gas Industry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ABB Ltd.

2. AGT International

3. Carriots S.L.

4. Cisco Systems

5. Eurotech SpA

6. General Electric Company

7. Honeywell International Inc.

8. IBM Corporation

9. Kore Telematics

10. Telit.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT in Oil & Gas Industry market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Oil & Gas Industry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IoT in Oil & Gas Industry Market report.

