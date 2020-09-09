Biodegradable Plastics are expected to increase its importance in global plastics market, as the share of biobasedbiodegrdable plastics in total plastic consumption is expected to improve in the coming years. Stringent legislation in Europe – followed by other countries, global warming initiatives and easy availability of raw material are key growth drivers for Biodegradable Plastics market. In addition companies are constantly developing Biodegradable Plastics from new sources, which will enable them to get sustainable sources of raw material. Global majors such as BASF, DOW, Novamont, Natureworks, Metabolix are operating in this sector. However, the market is at nascent stage and latent opportunities to be unfolded. Geography wise, Western Europe is the largest market, followed by North America and Asia pacific.

In this study, we analyze the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2012-2020

Key drivers and developments in Biodegradable Plastics market

Key Trends and Developments of Biodegradable Plastics in applications such as packaging, fiber, medical agriculture and others

Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Latin America

Government policies and initiatives for Biodegradable Plastics market in all four regions

Key Geographies Covered

Western Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA),

Other Key Topics

New raw material sources, standards & Certification, segmental performance

Examples of key Companies Covered

BASF, DOW, Novamont, Natureworks, Metabolix Inc., Corbion, Biome Technologies