The global bioplastic packaging market is expected to witness a significant contribution to the overall plastic market, by registering a robust growth rate of nearly 29% by 2020. Growing beverage packaging industry, government push to adopt bio-based materials, rising consumer acceptance for bioplastic packaging are among the prominent factors driving the demand for bioplastic packaging products across the globe. Also, an influx of new bio-based plastic products specifically for automotive and packaging applications by key players such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Toray Industries, Inc. is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, Asia Pacific represents a huge market potential followed by Europe and North America wherein packaging, bottle and automotive application hold a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the Global Bioplastic packaging Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020

Key drivers and developments in bioplastic packaging

Key Trends and Developments of bioplastic packaging products in applications such as bottle, other packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, nsumer products, automotive and others

Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW

Government policies and initiatives for bioplastic packaging market in all four regions

Key Segments Covered

Material Type:

Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PA, Bio-degradable Polyesters, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, PHA and others (Durable Starch Blend, Bio-TPE, Bio-PUR, Bio-PC, Cellulose Derivatives and PCL)

Applications

Bottle, other packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer products, automotive and others

Key Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW

Other Key Topics

Bioplastic packaging life cycle, government initiative and policies, recent market happenings in global bioplastic packaging market

Examples of key Companies Covered

BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM NV, Arkema, Techno polymer Co. Ltd., RTP Company and NaturePlast