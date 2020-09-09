Insect feeds are defined as the meals which have high proportion of proteins that are mixed from several raw materials and additives. These blends are prepared to meet out the specific requirements of the target animal especially used as aquafeed. These feeds are produced by feed compounders in the form of meal type, pellets, or crumbles. The rise in population and surge in demand for protein rich food from livestock, poultry, and fish, is expected to lead to the growth of the market.

The List Of Companies Covered In This Reports Are:

Agriprotein

2. Buhler AG

3. Coppens

4. Diptera Nutrition

5. Entofood

6. Enviroflight

7. Hexafly

8. Nextprotein

9. Protix

10. Tiny Farms

The insect feed market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rise in significance for alternative feeding is expected to promote plant’s growth. Moreover, extensive demand of insect feed in the ecosystem which provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the insect feed market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global insect feed market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The insect feed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the insect feed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the insect feed market in these regions.

