Real-time bidding is used generally in advertising industry where advertising inventory is bought or sold via programmatic auctions, just as similar to financial markets. One of the major driver for the growth of real time bidding market is the improvement in ROI that inspires advertising agencies, media buyer agencies and publishers to take more interest in RTB based advertising. Increase in the mobile and video ads are also fueling the growth in the market of real time bidding, whereas security and privacy concerns can be restraining factors in the market. Surging demand for RTB-based direct ad sales and shifting of RTB advertisement to mobile web, will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of global real-time bidding market with detailed market segmentation by auction, ad, device and geography. The global real-time bidding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The “Global Real-Time Bidding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the real-time bidding industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Major Players In Global Market:

1. Adap.tv

2. AppNexus

3. BrightRoll

4. Facebook

5. Google

6. SpotXchange

7. Tremor Video

8. TubeMogul

9. AOL

10. Microsoft

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global real-time bidding market based on auction, ad and device. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall real-time bidding market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

