Cold plasma systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Cold plasma systems market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Cold plasma systems Market: Segmentation

Regime Type

Low-pressure

Atmospheric pressure

Application

Wound Healing

Cancer Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Packaging Decontamination

Food Surface Decontamination

Wastewater Treatment

Seed Germination

Technology

Remote Treatment

Direct Treatment

Electrode Contact

End-user

Medical Industry

Textile Industry

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Food & Agriculture Industry

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the Cold plasma systems market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Cold plasma systems market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Cold plasma systems market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Cold plasma systems market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Cold plasma systems is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Cold plasma systems market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with product innovation.

Chapter 04- Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors concerning the success of prominent products, their USPs and the marketing and promotional strategies adopted by manufacturers to advertise the said product.

Chapter 05 – Global Cold plasma systems Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030\

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Cold plasma systems market for the historical period 2015-2019 & forecast period of 2020-2030, in value terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Cold plasma systems market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section includes an in-depth regional pricing analysis of the Cold plasma systems market by regime type. In addition, a break-up in terms of manufacturer and distributor level pricing has been incorporated here.

Chapter 07- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter explores the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on current and future growth projections. It incorporates the current statistics and the probable future impact, current GDP projections and its probable impact, and a comparison of the incumbent scenario with the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, this section also incorporates the impact of the pandemic on each of the segments covered in the report. It also provides a quarter-wise forecast, highlighting possible recovery scenarios in the near future.

Chapter 08- Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Cold plasma systems market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors, pointing out the historical growth of top companies, new product approvals & launches, product adoption rate, research & development funding and product cost and value chain analysis for the Cold plasma systems market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09- Global Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Regime Type

This chapter provides details about the Cold plasma systems market based on regime type and has been classified into low-pressure and atmospheric pressure Cold plasma systems.

Chapter 10 – Global Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the Cold plasma systems market based on application and has been classified into wound healing, cancer treatment, blood coagulation, dentistry, packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination.

Chapter 11- Global Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Technology

This chapter provides details about the Cold plasma systems market based on technology and has been classified into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact.

Chapter 12- Global Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End-User

This chapter provides details about the Cold plasma systems market based on end-user and has been classified into medical industry, textile industry, electrical & electronics industry and food & agriculture industry.

Chapter 13- Global Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter provides details about the Cold plasma systems market based on region and has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Chapter 14- North America Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the North America Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes the U.S and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 15- Latin America Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Latin America Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16- Europe Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the European Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 17- South Asia Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the South Asian Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 18- East Asia Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the East Asian Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 19- Oceania Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Oceania Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20- Middle East & Africa Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Middle East & Africa Cold plasma systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes GCC countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and rest of MEA.

Chapter 21- Key Countries Cold plasma systems Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Cold plasma systems market of 21 key countries by type, and form. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 22- Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Cold plasma systems market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio and channel footprint.

Chapter 23- Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Cold plasma systems market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Nordson Corporation, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co Ltd., Bovie Medical Corporation, Europlasma NV, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Plasmatreat GmBh, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) and Baxter International Inc.

Chapter 24- Assumptions & Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Cold plasma systems market report.

Chapter 25- Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Cold plasma systems market.

