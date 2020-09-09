Persistence Market Research presents a structured analysis of the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints impacting the global smart home solution market in a new research report titled “Smart Home Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Various aspects of the market are analyzed across key regional markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). A complete analysis on the competition scenario as well as segmental forecasts are included in this extensive research report that can be used to gain strategic advantage in the years to follow. A comprehensive market analysis helps estimate the volume and value projections of all segments of the market for a period of eight years from 2017 till 2025.

Global Smart Home Solution Market: Forecast

The global smart home solution market is expected to grow at a high rate to register a stellar CAGR of 20.4% throughout the forecast period. The valuation of the global smart home solution market is projected to reach US$ 164.8 Bn by the end of the assessment year in 2025 from an estimated value of about US$ 37.2 Bn in 2017.

Global Smart Home Solution Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global smart home solution market is segmented on the basis of component, application, type of home, and region.

By component , the services segment is the largest with a high market value share. This segment is also projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period to lead the global market in the coming years.

, the services segment is the largest with a high market value share. This segment is also projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period to lead the global market in the coming years. By application , security and surveillance segment radiates high market attractiveness and is estimated to reflect a valuation of more than US$ 56 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Lighting solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period.

, security and surveillance segment radiates high market attractiveness and is estimated to reflect a valuation of more than US$ 56 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Lighting solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period. By type of home , villa/bungalow segment is expected to show high valuation throughout the assessment period. In 2017, this segment reflected a higher value of above US$ 21 Bn. The apartment segment is the fastest growing segment with a relatively high CAGR.

, villa/bungalow segment is expected to show high valuation throughout the assessment period. In 2017, this segment reflected a higher value of above US$ 21 Bn. The apartment segment is the fastest growing segment with a relatively high CAGR. By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) and North America both have shown higher potential in the last few years. North America is the largest regional market for smart home solutions with a high valuation, whereas the Asia Pacific market shows high speed of growth. The smart home solution market in APAC is projected to grow at a high 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Smart Home Solution Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Benefits associated with smart home solutions such as energy consumption reduction, enabling cost savings and other aspects such as emerging smart home technologies, increasing demand for integrated security and monitoring services, increasing need for energy conservation, increasing demand for smart healthcare devices in the residential sector, surging demand for smart TVs, growing internet penetration for smart home security, rising inclination towards the adoption of smart technology products, fast adoption of the digitalization concept and increasing demand for single-point control systems are expected to boost the growth of the global smart home solution market. However, factors such as ambiguity about the ROI, lack of skilled labor, high investment and complexities involved with implementation and limitations associated with centralized lighting control systems have created hurdles for the growth of the market.

Global Smart Home Solution Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global smart home solution market includes a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario. This chapter includes intelligence on the key players involved in the market. Companies such as

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric Se

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Vivint Smart Home

Select Comfort Corporation

Switchmate Inc.

Lifx

Others.

