Global Digital Marketing Software Market is driven by increasing trend of social media marketing, which is projecting a rise in the estimated value from USD 44.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 138.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.21% in the forecast period 2019-2026. Major Players such Infor, Vocus Communications, Yesware, Inc., Sailthru. Inc., Mobius Solutions., Vivial Inc., Mailchimp, Infusionsoft, ThriveHive, DEMANDBASE, INC. , WordStream, Act-On Software, Inc, CAKE & Accelerize, OPTIFY MARKETING.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market is driven by increasing trend of social media marketing, which is projecting a rise in the estimated value from USD 44.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 138.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.21% in the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Rise in social media & digital advertising across the globe as it has wider and bigger scope than the traditional marketing

Huge rise in mobile & smartphone devices & due to this there is an increment in mobile advertising which is a form of digital marketing.

Market Restraints:

There is always a concern for the security of data as chances of data theft are always there.

Every time the complimentary solution for every software may not be possible which demotivates the user to adopt digital marketing software

Global Digital Marketing Software Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Digital Marketing Software Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Digital Marketing Software market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Complete report is available

Global Digital Marketing Software Market Research Report identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry and analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component Software Services

By Software Customer Relationship Management Software Email Marketing Software Social Media Advertising Search Marketing Software Web Content Management Software Marketing Automation Software Campaign Management Video Advertising

By Service Professional Services Support and Maintenance System Integration Testing and Optimization Training and Education Managed Services

By Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Transportation and Logistics Consumer Goods and Retail Education Healthcare Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Telecom and IT Travel and Hospitality Others



Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are Adobe, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, inc, ubSpot, Inc.,., SAS Institute, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P. SimplyCast, Act-On Software, Inc.,

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Digital Marketing Software market?

The Digital Marketing Software market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Digital Marketing Software Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Digital Marketing Software Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

