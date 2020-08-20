Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Server Microprocessor Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Server Microprocessor Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Server Microprocessor Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT industry. The Server Microprocessor Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Server Microprocessor Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Server Microprocessor Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Server Microprocessor Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Server Microprocessor Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By operating frequency

5GHz – 1.99GHz

0GHz – 2.49GHz

5GHz – 2.99GHz

0GHz and higher

By number of cores

Six-core & less

Above six-core

Server Microprocessor Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Server Microprocessor Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Server Microprocessor Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.

Cavium

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation.



