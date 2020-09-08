Research Nester released a report titled “Prostatic Arterial Embolization Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global prostatic arterial embolization market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Prostatic arterial embolization market is anticipated to grow by a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, out of which, the hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of patients with prostate hyperplasia and the rising demand for treatments in hospitals.

According to W.H.O, incidence of prostate hyperplasia among the population of high income countries was found to increase by 15.94% from 2000 to 2012, with 255.3 cases per 100,000 men in 2012. The significant increase in this disorder is anticipated to raise the demand for effective treatment procedures such as prostatic arterial embolization in upcoming years.

Regionally, the market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the notable rate during the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives and research activities in the region. In addition to this, the growing technological advances in medical industry is another factor estimated to drive the growth of market in this region during the forecast period. Prostatic arterial embolization market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in market as a result of rising expenditure by the population on medical treatments along with the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Increasing Awareness About Urinary Disorders And Improved Treatment Procedures To Hone The Market Growth

The growing awareness among men about various health issues including urinary tract disorders is estimated to increase the demand for improved medical treatments which are minimally invasive and highly effective. This is a major factor contributing to the growth of prostatic arterial embolization market during the forecast period.

However, the side effects of the procedure, known as the ‘post PAE syndrome’ is estimated to hinder the market growth on account of various symptoms such as nausea, pain, fever and frequent urination which may be present for several days after the treatment.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global prostatic arterial embolization market which includes company profiling of Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Boston Scientific (BSX), Mentice (MN2), Siemens Healthineers (SHL), Terumo Europe NV and General Electric Company (GE). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global prostatic arterial embolization market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

